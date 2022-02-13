Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 117.9% in January

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the January 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,552.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $$13.24 on Friday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

