GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

