Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.