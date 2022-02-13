Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.36.

TSE GWO opened at C$40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$30.57 and a 1-year high of C$41.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83. Also, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

