GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRB traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

