Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,038 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

