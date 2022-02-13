Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.