Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AZO opened at $1,949.11 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,143.00 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,004.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,808.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

