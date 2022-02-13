Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

