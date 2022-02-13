Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

NYSE:WAT opened at $321.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

