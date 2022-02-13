Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.