Golos Blockchain (GLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $719.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $571,267.44 and approximately $719.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00122675 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 285,201,683 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

