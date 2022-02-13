Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,819,757 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,819,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

