Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,623 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

