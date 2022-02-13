Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 132.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 275,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 195,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $864.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

