Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.
TMX stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.
About Terminix Global
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.
