Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

TMX stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

