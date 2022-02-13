Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

