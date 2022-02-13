Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

AVYA stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

