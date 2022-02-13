Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KL Acquisition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in KL Acquisition by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

