Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 377,732 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $405.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

