Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.