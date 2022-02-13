GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.60 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoDaddy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.