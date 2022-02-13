GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.64.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $91.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

