GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

