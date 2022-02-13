GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

GFS opened at $53.48 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

