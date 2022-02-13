GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Short Interest Up 210.5% in January

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, reaching $53.48. 3,109,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

