Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

