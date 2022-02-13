Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 50.5% in January

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AIQ stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

