Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 50.5% in January

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AIQ stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
