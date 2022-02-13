Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

