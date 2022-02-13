Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global Payments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. 2,151,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

