Glazer Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) by 31,783.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

