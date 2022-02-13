Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 343,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,176. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

