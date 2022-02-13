Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 343,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,176. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glatfelter (GLT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.