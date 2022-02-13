Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $806.85 million, a P/E ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $26.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
