Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $806.85 million, a P/E ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

