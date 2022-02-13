GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of GFL stock traded down C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.48. 587,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,469. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$35.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.95%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

