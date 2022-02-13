Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Gevo also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEVO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gevo by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gevo by 354.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 65.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

