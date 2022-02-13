Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,307 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $35,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after buying an additional 434,788 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

