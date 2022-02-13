Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 25,271 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $36,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

JACK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

