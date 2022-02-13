Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,048 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after buying an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 327,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $19,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.92. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.04.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.