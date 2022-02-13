Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $35,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

