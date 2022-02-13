Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $34,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,468. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.