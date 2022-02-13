Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,638 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE TRN opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

