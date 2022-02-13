Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,257 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

