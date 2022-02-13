Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.Genpact also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.71 EPS.

G stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

