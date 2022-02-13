GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.25.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI stock opened at C$58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.83. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.