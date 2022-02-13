GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.

NYSE GBS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. GBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GBS by 4,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

