Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in January

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Shares of GEEXU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

