GameCredits 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,766.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $45,766.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00299025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.