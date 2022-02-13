FY2023 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Cut by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $22.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $23.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $72.04 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $74,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

