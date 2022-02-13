FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of HLT opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $159.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $352,916,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

