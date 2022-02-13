Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $36.36 million and $1.48 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.50 or 0.06872671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99841815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049440 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

